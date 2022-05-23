Analysts Set Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target at $309.14

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $296.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLOB shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Globant during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Globant by 2,171.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Globant by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOB traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.12. 1,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,529. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.61 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.92 and its 200 day moving average is $256.13. Globant has a one year low of $159.56 and a one year high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.41 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

