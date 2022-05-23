Analysts Set Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Target Price at $31.80

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.80.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Getty Realty by 2.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 4.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $38.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.78 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.48%.
