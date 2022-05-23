Analysts Set Electrocomponents plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF) PT at $1,350.00

Shares of Electrocomponents plc (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,350.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EENEF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,300 ($16.03) to GBX 1,350 ($16.64) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Electrocomponents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Electrocomponents stock remained flat at $$11.45 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39. Electrocomponents has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

