Analysts Set Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Target Price at $28.33

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $91,343.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,382.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000.

Shares of OFC stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,351. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.13. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $195.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.