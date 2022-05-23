Analysts Set Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) PT at $4.33

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TAST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAST stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $399.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.04 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

