Analysts Set American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Target Price at $38.67

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

AAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSE AAT traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,765. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $30.97 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.82 per share, with a total value of $176,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $121,137.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 85,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,744. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 106,796 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 43,773 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

