Analysts Expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) to Announce $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. Fulgent Genetics reported earnings per share of $2.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full-year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fulgent Genetics.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.22. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 48.32%. The business had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.51 earnings per share. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $67,739.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 329,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,439.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,239 shares of company stock worth $174,228. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,259. Fulgent Genetics has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $112.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.55.

About Fulgent Genetics (Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.