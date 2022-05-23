American International Group Inc. Sells 72 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $24,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.71, for a total transaction of $297,949.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.49, for a total transaction of $615,908.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,783 shares of company stock worth $7,486,677 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $649.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,022. The business has a 50-day moving average of $717.68 and a 200-day moving average of $743.41. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $621.34 and a one year high of $885.26. The stock has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a PE ratio of 120.26, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 228.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $852.59.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

