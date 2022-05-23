American International Group Inc. Sells 5,413 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $23,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSCC. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of LSCC stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.92. 5,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,984. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 118,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $7,212,908.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $865,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,997.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,032,313 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.