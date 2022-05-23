American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $33,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after buying an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,024,000 after purchasing an additional 678,097 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 185.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 170,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,166,000 after purchasing an additional 370,592 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 954.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 357,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,232,000 after purchasing an additional 323,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,613,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $234.73. 6,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,146. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.19.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.29.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

