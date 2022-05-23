American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $29,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,853,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Chubb by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.73.

CB stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.53. 3,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,735. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.01. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $155.78 and a one year high of $218.99. The company has a market cap of $87.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.04%.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,993 shares of company stock valued at $14,424,803 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.