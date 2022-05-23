American International Group Inc. Has $36.53 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223,259 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $36,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in American Express by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.99. The stock had a trading volume of 18,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.18. American Express has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.84%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXP. Stephens boosted their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.26.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

