American International Group Inc. Has $31.27 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $31,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,386,078,000 after acquiring an additional 184,760 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Stryker by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,982 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Stryker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,573,990,000 after acquiring an additional 415,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,393,901,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,422,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $902,679,000 after purchasing an additional 285,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $231.09. 3,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,698. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $224.02 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.89.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

