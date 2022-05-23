American International Group Inc. Has $22.42 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $22,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 28,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 340.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.87.

NYSE APD traded up $0.99 on Monday, reaching $238.58. The stock had a trading volume of 817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.39. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.