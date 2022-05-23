American International Group Inc. Decreases Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Repligen worth $23,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth about $2,925,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 42.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 4.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 356,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,937,000 after purchasing an additional 13,836 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 118.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGEN. StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.57.

Repligen stock traded down $3.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.24 and its 200 day moving average is $204.14. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $137.21 and a 1-year high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.48 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

