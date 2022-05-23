American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $28,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.45 and a 52 week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.09.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,941 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

