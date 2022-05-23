American International Group Inc. Cuts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $27,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 328,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.50.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SHW traded up $2.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $260.46. 1,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,632. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $233.32 and a 1-year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

