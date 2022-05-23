Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Hits New 1-Year High at $85.75

Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.75 and last traded at $84.59, with a volume of 632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.31. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Amdocs by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,801,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,803,000 after acquiring an additional 20,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amdocs by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 34.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 169,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 43,379 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

