Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives $62.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,946. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.50.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.428 per share. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,301,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,241,000 after buying an additional 1,374,318 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,315,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,325,000 after buying an additional 1,350,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after buying an additional 1,021,148 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 16.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,965,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,107,000 after buying an additional 993,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 71.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after buying an additional 490,768 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

