9,550 Shares in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 864,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,126,000 after acquiring an additional 118,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,943,000 after purchasing an additional 25,336 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 414,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,774,000 after buying an additional 26,646 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,669,000 after buying an additional 97,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Acuity Brands by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AYI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

NYSE:AYI traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.46. 182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,479. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.38 and a 200 day moving average of $192.00. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.47 and a twelve month high of $224.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

