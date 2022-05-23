8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 39,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,776,136 shares.The stock last traded at $7.56 and had previously closed at $7.94.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.27.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $895.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.87 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $249,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 3,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $29,878.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,323 shares in the company, valued at $677,464.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,089 shares of company stock valued at $557,338 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 390,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 202,455 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,003,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,300,000 after buying an additional 178,100 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after buying an additional 103,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 832.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

