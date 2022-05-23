1,499 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Acquired by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Snowflake by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 1,605.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 184.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Snowflake by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Snowflake by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock opened at $141.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.10 and a 200-day moving average of $267.57. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $126.01 and a one year high of $405.00. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.06 and a beta of 1.80.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $383.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $313.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.79.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

