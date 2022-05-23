$0.36 EPS Expected for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTREGet Rating) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.37. CareTrust REIT posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CareTrust REIT.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 301.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTRE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,119. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.88 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,375.00%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

