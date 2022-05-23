-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CarLotz’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). CarLotz posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CarLotz.

Get CarLotz alerts:

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $63.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.39 million. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 41.40% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CarLotz from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOTZ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.42. CarLotz has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $7.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tremblant Capital Group grew its position in CarLotz by 4.3% during the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 6,899,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,288,000 after buying an additional 285,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CarLotz by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,961,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after buying an additional 67,798 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CarLotz by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,648,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after buying an additional 144,522 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CarLotz during the fourth quarter valued at $3,421,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CarLotz by 32.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after buying an additional 325,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

About CarLotz (Get Rating)

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarLotz (LOTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.