Zetacoin Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week (ZET)

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 20th. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $102,217.99 and $250.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,198.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.82 or 0.00653511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00165954 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00017060 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Zetacoin

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 175,037,754 coins. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zetacoin is an open source crypto-currency based on Bitcoin and SHA-256. It has faster transaction times and faster difficulty adjustments. Initial coin mining is 160 million coins, thereafter a yearly inflation of 1 million coins. The transaction speed is 20X faster than that of Bitcoin. The coin can be traded on Bter, Cryptsy and Mintpal. “

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars.

