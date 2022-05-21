Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.08 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.24 billion and the lowest is $3.90 billion. Exelon posted sales of $7.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year sales of $18.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.21 billion to $19.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $19.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exelon.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EXC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,141,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,665,975. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.13. Exelon has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

