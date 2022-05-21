Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.91 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.85 billion and the highest is $5.99 billion. U.S. Bancorp posted sales of $5.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $24.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.87 billion to $25.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $27.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.65 billion to $29.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow U.S. Bancorp.
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 193,600 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 294,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 85,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 14,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.21. 8,455,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,964,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $47.68 and a one year high of $63.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average is $55.96.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.
