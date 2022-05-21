Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). ChromaDex posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 81.32% and a negative net margin of 39.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDXC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of ChromaDex to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChromaDex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ChromaDex by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ChromaDex by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ChromaDex by 4,922.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ChromaDex by 373.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 29.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ChromaDex stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,616. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $130.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.79. ChromaDex has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

