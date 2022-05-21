WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.18.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WSPOF shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$201.00 to C$197.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of WSPOF traded down $2.70 on Friday, reaching $105.93. 140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.11. WSP Global has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $149.07.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

