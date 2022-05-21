Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock to $100.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wingstop traded as low as $71.64 and last traded at $72.54, with a volume of 824829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.09.

WING has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $194.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $168.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

Get Wingstop alerts:

In other news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $101,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,429 shares of company stock worth $330,888 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,801,000 after purchasing an additional 377,541 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Wingstop by 29.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,549,000 after purchasing an additional 308,527 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at $47,888,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at $30,245,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Wingstop by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,256,000 after purchasing an additional 82,425 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.24 and a 200-day moving average of $138.49.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Wingstop Company Profile (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.