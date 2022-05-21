WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.28

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 20th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $205.05 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019274 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00013236 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000926 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.