Warburg Research Reiterates €24.20 Price Target for Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ)

Warburg Research set a €24.20 ($25.21) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DEQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.50 ($18.23) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($22.92) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($18.54) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.50 ($18.23) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Monday, May 16th.

DEQ stock opened at €15.63 ($16.28) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $965.68 million and a P/E ratio of 15.87. Deutsche EuroShop has a twelve month low of €13.26 ($13.81) and a twelve month high of €21.68 ($22.58). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of €16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

