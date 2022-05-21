Warburg Research Analysts Give Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) a €16.50 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €16.50 ($17.19) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ETR HHFA opened at €15.90 ($16.56) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €15.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of €18.17. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €13.25 ($13.80) and a one year high of €22.90 ($23.85). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

