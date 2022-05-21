Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $260.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYAGet Rating) will report sales of $260.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $246.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $272.00 million. Voya Financial posted sales of $424.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. Voya Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VOYA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

In related news, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $171,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Voya Financial by 45.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

VOYA stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,525,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.31. Voya Financial has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $74.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.66%.

Voya Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

