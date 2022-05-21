Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.06.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VLTA shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Volta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Volta from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Volta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Volta from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Volta by 413.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,823,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,741,000 after buying an additional 4,687,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Volta by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,900,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after buying an additional 2,017,589 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Volta by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,729,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,374,000 after buying an additional 2,057,796 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Volta during the 1st quarter worth $6,177,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Volta by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 785,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLTA traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.15. 2,922,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,220,112. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Volta has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84.

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts expect that Volta will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Volta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, it installed approximately 1,900 chargers across 26 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

