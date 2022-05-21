USDX (USDX) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

USDX (USDX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 20th. In the last week, USDX has traded flat against the US dollar. One USDX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDX alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008676 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006374 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000446 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000054 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000307 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.