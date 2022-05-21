TrueDeck 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $14,581.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (TDP) traded down 27.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One TrueDeck coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $48,019.01 and $14,581.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

