Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) PT Raised to C$5.00 at Raymond James

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.30 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$5.25 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trican Well Service currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.62.

TSE:TCW opened at C$4.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$2.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.77. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.48.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

