Tokenbox (TBX) Price Down 4.8% This Week

Tokenbox (TBX) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 20th. One Tokenbox coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokenbox has a market capitalization of $74,880.95 and approximately $21.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,187.81 or 0.99962229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002187 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Tokenbox Coin Profile

Tokenbox is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 coins and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 coins. Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io . The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenbox is a trading ecosystem that aims to connect cryptocurrency funds under the management of professional portfolio managers and traders with investors. Tokenbox aims to present to investors a ready-made “box” solution for the creation of their own tokenized funds, operating professionally, transparently and within the applicable legal framework providing them with the best strategies for managing funds on the cryptocurrencies market. Tokenbox token (TBX) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Tokenbox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using U.S. dollars.

