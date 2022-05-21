Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.54 Per Share

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) – Northcoast Research issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Thor Industries in a report released on Tuesday, May 17th. Northcoast Research analyst R. Department expects that the construction company will earn $4.54 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.20 EPS.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.91.

THO stock opened at $69.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 133.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,612.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.40%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

