The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $2,028,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,410,000 after purchasing an additional 285,801 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,479,000 after purchasing an additional 27,672 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 104,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $3,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Edward Jones downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $113,902.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $345,028.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,952. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.99. 3,809,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,842,327. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $120.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

