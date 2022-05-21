The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €21.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($21.88) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GYC. Barclays set a €20.60 ($21.46) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($21.88) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.08) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($23.96) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.08) target price on Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

FRA:GYC opened at €16.94 ($17.65) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €19.47. Grand City Properties has a 12-month low of €16.61 ($17.30) and a 12-month high of €20.14 ($20.98).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

