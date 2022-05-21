Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.45% of Textron worth $76,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Textron by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,019,000 after buying an additional 92,419 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,584,000 after buying an additional 1,027,375 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,041,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,500,000 after buying an additional 242,414 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 917,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,059,000 after buying an additional 285,512 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 659,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,074,000 after buying an additional 43,895 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $16,670,843.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $4,937,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TXT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,580,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.64. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.36 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.08.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.33%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

