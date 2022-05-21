Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 366 ($4.51).

Several research firms recently weighed in on KETL. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Strix Group from GBX 360 ($4.44) to GBX 310 ($3.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Strix Group from GBX 375 ($4.62) to GBX 300 ($3.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

KETL stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 192 ($2.37). 493,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,966. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 214.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 251.71. Strix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 179.90 ($2.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 390 ($4.81). The firm has a market cap of £398.22 million and a PE ratio of 19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a GBX 5.60 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from Strix Group’s previous dividend of $2.75. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

In other news, insider Richard Sells bought 9,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.49) per share, for a total transaction of £19,985.88 ($24,637.43). Also, insider Mark Adrian Kirkland acquired 11,425 shares of Strix Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £24,906.50 ($30,703.28).

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

