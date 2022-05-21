Stilwell Value LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB)

Stilwell Value LLC cut its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 434,518 shares during the quarter. Northeast Community Bancorp makes up approximately 2.0% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 1.67% of Northeast Community Bancorp worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NECB. M3F Inc. bought a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,342,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,751,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $672,000. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northeast Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS:NECB traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.80. The stock had a trading volume of 43,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,270. The stock has a market cap of $176.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.45. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 5.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Northeast Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

In other Northeast Community Bancorp news, Director Kenneth H. Thomas bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $110,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.