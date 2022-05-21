Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stake Raised by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $402,247,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $161,384,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 742.5% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 953,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 840,074 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,042.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 737,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,032,000 after purchasing an additional 672,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,416,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,657,000 after purchasing an additional 654,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.35. 1,593,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,161. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.38 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

SWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $222.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.69.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

