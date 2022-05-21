Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) Shares Down 3%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.44 and last traded at $4.50. 4,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 13,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.75 million during the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 20.13%.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

