SQN Asset Finance Income (LON:SQN) Stock Price Down 4.7%

SQN Asset Finance Income (LON:SQN – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.31). 332,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,114,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.75 ($0.33).
The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 25.50.
SQN Asset Finance Income Company Profile (LON:SQN)
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for SQN Asset Finance Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQN Asset Finance Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.