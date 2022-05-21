S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.08% of S&P Global worth $89,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 11.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,118,000 after acquiring an additional 451,827 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in S&P Global by 173.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 637,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,952,000 after purchasing an additional 404,400 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,391,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,821,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $113,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,567 shares of company stock worth $5,914,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $10.35 on Friday, hitting $342.42. 3,423,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,383,676. The stock has a market cap of $116.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $382.46 and its 200 day moving average is $415.89. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $322.20 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.57.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

