Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) PT Lowered to C$5.25

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Slate Office REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.38.

Shares of TSE SOT.UN opened at C$4.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$391.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42. Slate Office REIT has a 52 week low of C$4.55 and a 52 week high of C$5.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.33.

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 200,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$962,356.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,297,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,786,992.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

